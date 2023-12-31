Sunday, December 31, 2023
DC visits Govt College Kohat

December 31, 2023
PESHAWAR  -  Deputy Commissioner Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, ac­companied by the Elec­tion Commissioner, con­ducted a comprehensive review of security mea­sures, CCTV installa­tions, parking facilities, election material distri­bution, result collection points, district control room, and other arrange­ments at Government College Kohat ahead of the general election. 

Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, Deputy Commissioner of Kohat, emphasized the importance of diligent duty performance by all concerned authorities. His directives aim to up­hold transparency in the election process and en­sure the complete imple­mentation of the elector­al code of conduct.

