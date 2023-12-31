DC visits Govt College Kohat

PESHAWAR - Deputy Commissioner Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, accompanied by the Election Commissioner, conducted a comprehensive review of security measures, CCTV installations, parking facilities, election material distribution, result collection points, district control room, and other arrangements at Government College Kohat ahead of the general election.
Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, Deputy Commissioner of Kohat, emphasized the importance of diligent duty performance by all concerned authorities. His directives aim to uphold transparency in the election process and ensure the complete implementation of the electoral code of conduct.