Sunday, December 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Dengue cases decline as temperature drops in Punjab

Agencies
December 31, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   In a positive turn, the recent drop in temperatures in Punjab has coincided with a decrease in dengue virus cases across the province. However, concerns linger as Lahore continues to bear the brunt of the outbreak, re­porting 7,027 confirmed cases. The latest data from the Health Department discloses a total of 15,182 dengue cases spread across 36 districts in Punjab this year. Despite the overall decline, La­hore, witnessing an additional 6 cases, remains a hotspot. Sialkot and Chakwal reported one case each in the last 24 hours. Currently, 25 dengue pa­tients are receiving treatment in various Punjab hospitals, with 8 of them located in Lahore district hospitals. Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jaan Khan issued a compelling plea, urging citizens to main­tain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure. He stressed the importance of coopera­tion with health department teams actively work­ing to curb the Dengue outbreak. For those seek­ing dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a free helpline (1033) is available through the health department. The sec­retary emphasized the need for vigilance and pro­active measures to contain the alarming spread of dengue in Punjab.

Fatimid Foundation is a metaphor for service to humanity: Shaukat Virk

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1704006803.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023