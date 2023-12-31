Dengue cases decline as temperature drops in Punjab

LAHORE - In a positive turn, the recent drop in temperatures in Punjab has coincided with a decrease in dengue virus cases across the province. However, concerns linger as Lahore continues to bear the brunt of the outbreak, re­porting 7,027 confirmed cases. The latest data from the Health Department discloses a total of 15,182 dengue cases spread across 36 districts in Punjab this year. Despite the overall decline, La­hore, witnessing an additional 6 cases, remains a hotspot. Sialkot and Chakwal reported one case each in the last 24 hours. Currently, 25 dengue pa­tients are receiving treatment in various Punjab hospitals, with 8 of them located in Lahore district hospitals. Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jaan Khan issued a compelling plea, urging citizens to main­tain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure. He stressed the importance of coopera­tion with health department teams actively work­ing to curb the Dengue outbreak. For those seek­ing dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a free helpline (1033) is available through the health department. The sec­retary emphasized the need for vigilance and pro­active measures to contain the alarming spread of dengue in Punjab.