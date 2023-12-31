DHO Dir opens hospital for drug addicts

PESHAWAR - District Health Officer Irshad Ali inaugurated the newly established “Sahara” hospital in Chakdara Tehsil of District Dir Lower.
The hospital’s primary focus is the rehabilitation of drug-addicted patients.
During the inauguration, DHO Irshad Ali expressed, “To save one human life is to save the entire humanity.”
Dr. Iqtar, former DHO Dr. Muhammad Rehman Shaheen, and ANP central leader Hussain Shah Yousafzai were also present at the event.
The Sahara Drug and Psychiatry Hospital aims to benefit the youth grappling with drug addiction, including marijuana, heroin, alcohol, opium, and various psychological diseases.