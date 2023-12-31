DHO Dir opens hospital for drug addicts

PESHAWAR - District Health Officer Irshad Ali inaugurated the newly established “Sahara” hospital in Chakdara Teh­sil of District Dir Lower.

The hospital’s primary focus is the rehabilitation of drug-addicted patients.

During the inauguration, DHO Irshad Ali expressed, “To save one human life is to save the entire humanity.”

Dr. Iqtar, former DHO Dr. Muhammad Rehman Sha­heen, and ANP central leader Hussain Shah Yousafzai were also present at the event.

The Sahara Drug and Psychiatry Hospital aims to benefit the youth grappling with drug addiction, in­cluding marijuana, heroin, alcohol, opium, and vari­ous psychological diseases.