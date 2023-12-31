DIG Police for preventing aerial firing on new year night

NAWABSHAH - DIG Police Shaheed Benazirabad, Pervez Ahmed Chandio has issued orders to all SSPs, DSPs, and Station House Officers to prevent aerial firing, motorcycle racing, and fireworks on the occasion of New Year celebrations. Heavy contingents of police would continue patrolling in the range to cope with any possible acts of terrorism. Police emergency squad, Fire Brigade, and ambulance are also summoned. The Range Police has adopted measures and will remain alert to stop and control motorcycling races, vehicles running without silencers, and incidents occurring due to aerial firing. DIG has banned the exhibition and carrying of weapons while strict legal action would be initiated on violators.