ECP files review petition against PHC’s unlawful verdict

ISLAMABAD/ PESHAWAR - The Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) Saturday filed a review petition in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) against the suspension of its de­cision to not let the PTI retain “bat” as its elec­toral symbol for the Feb­ruary 8 general election.

The high court on Tuesday suspended the ECP’s declaration of the PTI’s intra-party polls as unconstitutional as well as the subsequent revocation of the par­ty’s iconic symbol. The court had also ordered the ECP to publish the PTI’s certificate on the commission’s website and restore the party’s election symbol “keeping in view the urgency, that a po­litical party has been denud­ed of its symbol, meaning hereby that aspirants from the general public who were willing to vote for the peti­tioners’ party were divested of their right to vote as per their choice”. The ECP filed a review petition in the high court on Saturday, arguing that its verdict was “against the law as well as against the dictum laid down by the Su­preme Court. “The constitu­tion unambiguously vests the powers and jurisdiction in the commission to make factual determinations in re­gard to subject matters of writ petition,” the petition reads. The ECP, in its peti­tion, stated that the high court’s powers were limited to its territorial jurisdiction whereas the PTI’s election symbol was to be allocated across the country. On the basis of that argument, the ECP claimed, the PHC’s or­der was “beyond [its] terri­torial jurisdiction”. The com­mission urged the high court to constitute a special bench to hear its review petition at its earliest as the “mat­ter pertains to the nation­al interest”. The decision to restore the PTI’s election symbol was also disagreed with by the PML-N, who on Thursday accused the court of undermining the ECP’s au­thority and even questioned the impartiality of the high court’s judge who passed the order, claiming that his relatives were poised to con­test the Feb 8 polls on tickets of Imran Khan’s party. How­ever, speaking to the media outside the court, PTI coun­sel advocate Moazzam Butt said the ECP’s decision was deficient and that it did not want to conduct free and fair elections.