Sunday, December 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Electricity supply to parts of country suspended after Guddu plant fire

Electricity supply to parts of country suspended after Guddu plant fire
Web Desk
4:50 PM | December 31, 2023
National

Electricity supply to regions in Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab was partially interrupted following a significant explosion at the Guddu Power Plant.

As per details, a fire that broke out in the switching station of Guddu Power Plant that triggered the trippings of 500 KV high voltage transmission lines. An emergency has been declared in the vicinity of the Guddu Power Plant Gird Station and nearby areas after the blast. 

The 500 KV grid station Guddu caught fire because of the explosion, causing a disruption in power distribution to parts of Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab. 

The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) attributed the incident to a technical fault and stated that efforts were underway to rectify the issue.

NTDC teams are active despite the cold weather and dense fog.

The authorities initiated emergency measures to prevent any unforeseen incidents.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1704006803.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023