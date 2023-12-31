Electricity supply to parts of country suspended after Guddu plant fire

Electricity supply to regions in Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab was partially interrupted following a significant explosion at the Guddu Power Plant.

As per details, a fire that broke out in the switching station of Guddu Power Plant that triggered the trippings of 500 KV high voltage transmission lines. An emergency has been declared in the vicinity of the Guddu Power Plant Gird Station and nearby areas after the blast.

The 500 KV grid station Guddu caught fire because of the explosion, causing a disruption in power distribution to parts of Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab.

The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) attributed the incident to a technical fault and stated that efforts were underway to rectify the issue.

NTDC teams are active despite the cold weather and dense fog.

The authorities initiated emergency measures to prevent any unforeseen incidents.