Sunday, December 31, 2023
Faiz is gone, what will you do now, Zardari asks Sanjrani

“(But) you are still there,” senate chairman responds to PPP co-chairman

News Desk
December 31, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  An amusing small talk between Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari and Sen­ate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani took place on Friday during the wedding reception of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s son in Islamabad. 

The former president and Sanjrani were seat­ed at a table, along with other politicians, when their banter began with Zardari asking the senate chairman what he would do without the support of former director general (DG) Inter-Services In­telligence (ISI) Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Ha­mid, who took an early retirement from military services in November last year, a day before the change in command of the country’s army.

“Faiz is gone, what will you do now?” the PPP stalwart asked Sanjrani as both were seated at the same table, close enough to strike the conver­sation. Responding to Zardari’s quip, the senate chairman hinted towards seeking his support and said: “[But] you are still there.”

