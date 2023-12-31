Fatimid Foundation is a metaphor for service to humanity: Shaukat Virk

LAHORE - Founder and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that Fatimid Foundation is a metaphor for service to humanity. The medical services of Fatimid Foundation for patients including children suffering from blood diseases will not be forgot­ten. The wealthy members of the society should give full support to the founda­tion. Remember our children are our bright future, they should never be de­prived of medical facilities. Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust will continue to support Fatimid Foundation in view of its service to humanity. He expressed these views during his visit to Fatimid Foundation, Jo­har Town, while treating and interacting with the children under treatment there. Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk also distributed gifts among the children and expressed good wishes and sincere wishes for their health and well-being while also donating to Fatimid Foundation. Administrator of Fatimid Foundation Lt. Col. (Retd) Shar­jeel Zubair, Chairman of Marfani Founda­tion Mahmood Marfani, District Chair­person of Lions International Club Izhar Ahmed, District Governor Lions Interna­tional Club Shafiullah, Trustee MUHAM­MAD Sohail also participated in the event. Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk further said that our children are precious flowers, we can­not let them wither. Blood donors’ selfless spirit for children suffering from blood diseases is our greatest pride. It is a wor­thy passion. Blood donors are our heroes.