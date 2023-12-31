Fatimid Foundation is a metaphor for service to humanity: Shaukat Virk

LAHORE - Founder and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that Fatimid Foundation is a metaphor for service to humanity. The medical services of Fatimid Foundation for patients including children suffering from blood diseases will not be forgotten. The wealthy members of the society should give full support to the foundation. Remember our children are our bright future, they should never be deprived of medical facilities. Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust will continue to support Fatimid Foundation in view of its service to humanity. He expressed these views during his visit to Fatimid Foundation, Johar Town, while treating and interacting with the children under treatment there. Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk also distributed gifts among the children and expressed good wishes and sincere wishes for their health and well-being while also donating to Fatimid Foundation. Administrator of Fatimid Foundation Lt. Col. (Retd) Sharjeel Zubair, Chairman of Marfani Foundation Mahmood Marfani, District Chairperson of Lions International Club Izhar Ahmed, District Governor Lions International Club Shafiullah, Trustee MUHAMMAD Sohail also participated in the event. Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk further said that our children are precious flowers, we cannot let them wither. Blood donors’ selfless spirit for children suffering from blood diseases is our greatest pride. It is a worthy passion. Blood donors are our heroes.