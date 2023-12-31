Sunday, December 31, 2023
Fazlur Rehman escapes armed attack in Dera Ismail Khan

Web Desk
9:02 PM | December 31, 2023
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has reportedly escaped an armed attack in Dera Ismail Khan. 

A spokesperson for the JUI-F has confirmed the incident, stating that the assault occurred near the Ziark Interchange in DI Khan.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman was heading somewhere in a convoy when firing took place nearby.

Fortunately, the JUI-F chief remained safe during the incident.

Senior policeman Nasir Mehmood said that the firing occurred in close proximity, adding that Maulana Fazlur Rehman's convoy was not the intended target.

The RPO said that the intended target of the gunfire was, in fact, a police checkpoint.

He claimed that the JUI-F chief was not present at the location of the incident.

