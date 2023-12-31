Filing of appeals against nomination papers' acceptance, rejection commences tomorrow

The process of filing appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by returning officers for the upcoming general elections will commence on Jan 1 next year, Monday (tomorrow), and continue until Jan 3, Wednesday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed the scrutiny of nomination papers filed by election candidates across the country.

According to a spokesperson for the ECP, the Commission has already appointed 24 appellate tribunals to handle appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by the returning officers.

As per the schedule issued by the ECP, the appellate tribunals, headed by high court judges, are set to adjudicate appeals and deliver verdicts by Jan 10 next year.

The updated list of candidates is scheduled for publication on Jan 11, while candidates can withdraw their candidature until Jan 12.

Electoral symbols will be allotted on Jan 13, and polling for the general elections will be held on Feb 8.