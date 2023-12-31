Five terrorists killed in IBO in Balochistan’s Awaran district: ISPR

Five terrorists have been killed in an Intelligence-Based Operation conducted by security forces in Mashkai area of Awaran district in Balochistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the security forces also recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives from the hideout of terrorists.

A sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate other terrorists in the area.

The statement said that security forces of Pakistan are determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.