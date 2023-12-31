Sunday, December 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Five terrorists killed in IBO in Balochistan’s Awaran district: ISPR

Five terrorists killed in IBO in Balochistan’s Awaran district: ISPR
Web Desk
1:44 PM | December 31, 2023
National

Five terrorists have been killed in an Intelligence-Based Operation conducted by security forces in Mashkai area of Awaran district in Balochistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the security forces also recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives from the hideout of terrorists.

A sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate other terrorists in the area.

The statement said that security forces of Pakistan are determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1704006803.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023