Sunday, December 31, 2023
Follow rules to get 'bat' symbol, Saad Rafique tells PTI

9:05 PM | December 31, 2023
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Sunday asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to follow the right direction to get “bat” symbol for the upcoming elections.

Addressing the workers’ convention in Lahore, Saad said: “The PTI should count their feats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for the last 10 years. The uproar has caused us to rule the country for 40 years. How could we rule the country for 40 years as the country witnessed martial law four times? The PTI founder was also a part of the martial law.” 

Speaking about the upcoming polls, he said: “We will lock horns against those who put the country into crisis.”

Lamenting the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), he said, “The PPP is also looking to contest elections from Lahore. I have just visited Karachi, which was ruined by the party.”

Rafique praised the PML-N bigwigs, saying, “Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif's performance speaks louder than words and they delivered more for the prosperity of the country.”

