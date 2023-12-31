Gold rate declines

ISLAMABAD-The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs900 and was sold at Rs220,000 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.220,900 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs771 to Rs188,615 from Rs189,386 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs172,897 from Rs173,604, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,680 and Rs.2,297.66 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $8 to $2,082 from $2,090.