Indian police arrest 4 Kashmiris including woman in UP ahead of Modi’s visit

ISLAMABAD - In­dian police arrested four in­nocent people from Indian Il­legally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), including a woman, ahead of Prime Min­ister Narendra Modi’s vis­it to adjoining Ayodhya. Ac­cording to Kashmir Media Service, Station House Of­ficer (SHO) of Kotwali po­lice station Sri Ram Pandey said that the arrested Kash­miris hailed from Poonch district of IIOJK and were ar­rested from a hotel on Fri­day night. “The action was taken as part of a vigil being observed in the wake of PM Modi’s visit to Ayodhya to­day (Saturday),” he said. The SHO said all four were being questioned and their iden­tity cards and other docu­ments are checked. “They have told us that they work at a madrassa and have come to Barbanki to collect dona­tions. They have also claimed that they visit different parts of the country during winter for this,” the SHO said.