Sunday, December 31, 2023
Indiscriminate use of force on Palestinians gross violation of human rights: Naval Chief

Indiscriminate use of force on Palestinians gross violation of human rights: Naval Chief
Staff Reporter
December 31, 2023
KARACHI  -   Course Commissioning Pa­rade of 120th Midshipmen and 28th Short Service Com­mission was held at Paki­stan Naval Academy in Kara­chi. Addressing the ceremony, Chief of the Naval Staff Ad­miral Naveed Ashraf assert­ed that peace and stability in South Asia will remain elu­sive unless the long-stand­ing issue of Kashmir is re­solved in accordance with the aspirations of its people and the UNSC resolutions. He urged the international community to play its role in cessation of human right vi­olations and atrocities in In­dian illegally occupied Jam­mu and Kashmir. The Admiral emphasised the immediate need to end the sufferings in Gaza as indiscriminate use of force on Palestinian civilians is a gross violation of human rights. He reiterated that Pa­kistan would continue its dip­lomatic, moral and principled support to Palestinians and urged for a just, comprehen­sive and enduring solution to the Palestinian question, in line with relevant UN res­olutions. He added that Paki­stan looks forward to a stable and secure Afghanistan. The commissioning contingent comprised of eighty eight Midshipmen out of which six­ty were from Pakistan, one from Kingdom of Bahrain and twenty seven from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Staff Reporter

