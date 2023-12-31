Indiscriminate use of force on Palestinians gross violation of human rights: Naval Chief

KARACHI - Course Commissioning Parade of 120th Midshipmen and 28th Short Service Commission was held at Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi. Addressing the ceremony, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf asserted that peace and stability in South Asia will remain elusive unless the long-standing issue of Kashmir is resolved in accordance with the aspirations of its people and the UNSC resolutions. He urged the international community to play its role in cessation of human right violations and atrocities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The Admiral emphasised the immediate need to end the sufferings in Gaza as indiscriminate use of force on Palestinian civilians is a gross violation of human rights. He reiterated that Pakistan would continue its diplomatic, moral and principled support to Palestinians and urged for a just, comprehensive and enduring solution to the Palestinian question, in line with relevant UN resolutions. He added that Pakistan looks forward to a stable and secure Afghanistan. The commissioning contingent comprised of eighty eight Midshipmen out of which sixty were from Pakistan, one from Kingdom of Bahrain and twenty seven from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.