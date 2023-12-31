JUI-F leader urges Muslim Ummah to help Palestinians

MOHMAND - Mufti Arif Haqqani, the District Ameer of the JUI-Fa­zl faction and a candidate for the National Assembly constituency, emphasized the multitude of challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah in contemporary times.

Accompanied by Mufti Hanif Zaman, the JUI-F can­didate for Provincial Assembly constituency PK-68 Mohmand-2, and Hafiz Taj Wali, chairman of Upper Mohmand, alongside local elders, Mufti Arif Haqqani highlighted the pressing issues during an event.

Addressing the gathering, Haqqani pointed out the ongoing conflict between Muslims and Jews, lament­ing the lack of support from Islamic nations for the Palestinian cause. He criticized the absence of assis­tance from any Islamic country toward the Palestini­ans, contrasting it with the unwavering military aid ex­tended by the US government and Western nations to Israel.

Highlighting JUI-F’s proactive stance, Mufti Haqqani mentioned the organization’s efforts in various cities to aid Palestine. He stressed that despite the participa­tion of Palestinian ambassadors, no substantial steps have been taken by other political parties or govern­ment bodies to express solidarity with Palestine.

Sharing details, the JUI-F leader disclosed that ap­proximately 1.5 million rupees were raised solely from the Mohmand district and handed over to JUI’s chief, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman. He underscored JUI-F’s commitment to advocating for Palestine, contrast­ing it with the general silence prevailing among the wider Muslim Ummah.

Haqqani criticized former parliamentarians, assert­ing that over 75 years, they haven’t contributed sig­nificantly to the betterment of Mohmand district. He accused them of relocating to Peshawar and Islama­bad post-elections, neglecting the region that voted for them. Additionally, he attributed the 1973 constitution to the efforts of scholars from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam.

Concluding his address, Mufti Arif Haqqani urged the populace to repose their trust in the Ulama (religious scholars) in the forthcoming elections. He assured that these scholars would remain rooted in their communi­ties, eschewing relocation to major cities, and pledged their dedication to serving the local populace.