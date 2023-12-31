Karachi experiences cold and dry conditions as mercury dips to 14 celsius

Cold and Dry Weather Grips Karachi as Minimum Temperature Hits 14°C, Air Quality Index Ranks City 5th Most Polluted Globally.

The Meteorological Office has forecasted cold and dry weather conditions in Karachi, reporting a minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to range between 28 to 30 degrees Celsius, with 63 percent humidity recorded in the city this morning. Northeasterly winds at a speed of eight kilometers per hour are blowing, contributing to the city's atmospheric conditions.

The change in wind direction to the northeast during winter brings unhealthy air to Karachi, resulting in a measured particulate matter level of 203 on the air quality index. The city currently ranks as the 5th most polluted globally on the air quality index.

Health experts have deemed Karachi's air quality "very unhealthy" and advise citizens to limit outdoor activities, especially during peak pollution hours. The air quality index reading in the range of 151-200 is considered unhealthy, while readings between 201 to 300 are more harmful, and anything over 300 is deemed extremely hazardous.

Experts explain that in winter, the air becomes denser, causing poisonous particles in the atmosphere to descend, leading to increased pollution. The impact, characterized by a layer of polluted particles, including carbon and smoke, remains prevalent from the onset to the end of the winter season. This pollution is attributed to emissions from factories, as well as the burning of coal, garbage, oil, or tires.







