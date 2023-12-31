Sunday, December 31, 2023
Karachi experiences dry weather with colder night

Agencies
December 31, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Met Office has forecast dry weather with colder night in Karachi during next 24 hours. The northeastern winds blowing with the speed of seven kilometers per hour in the city. Minimum temperature was recorded 16.5 degree Celsius in the city, while maximum temperature will likely to remain between 28 to 30 degree Celsius, weather department said.
The metropolis was measured to have 183 reading of particulate matter on the air quality index and ranked 10th most polluted city of the world today. Earlier, health experts described Karachi’s air quality as “very unhealthy” and advised citizens to restrict their outdoor activities especially during peak pollution hours. It is to be mentioned here that AQI as high as 151-200 is considered unhealthy, while an AQI reading between 201 to 300 is more harmful and AQI reading over 300 mark is extremely hazardous. According to experts, the air becomes heavier in the winter, causing poisonous particles in the atmosphere to move downwards and making the atmosphere polluted. As a result, a layer of polluted particles, including large amounts of carbon and smoke, covers an area. The smoke produced by factories or by burning coal, garbage, oil or tyres, enters the atmosphere and its impact appears at the onset of the winter and remains till the end of the season, experts said.

Agencies

