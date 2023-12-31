Kim Zolciak reveals New Year Resolution amid Kroy Biermann divorce

LONDON - Kim Zolciak is going to “let go” of things in 2024. The former cast member of Real Housewives of Atlanta spoke up on Instagram on Satursday about her goals for the upcoming year, saying that “letting go of things that no longer serve me” is her top priority. In addition, Zolciak, who is presently going through a difficult divorce from Kroy Biermann, stated that she wants to be surrounded by “amazing people who are willing to grow and learn with” her. The former Bravolebrity also wants to be “less worrying,” “more open to the possibilities,” and “more present.” “And so many more but I’m going to keep these close to my heart and will watch them unfold first before I share,” she added. The 45-year-old Zolciak also answered a fan who questioned why she hadn’t yet launched another reality show on her Instagram Story. “How do you know I don’t,” she replied with a winking emoji. “I’ll see you sooner than you think.” Her hopeful list has been revealed in the midst of a difficult year that has seen her divorce from her estranged husband after 12 years of marriage on and off. A few weeks after the couple’s initial papers in May, Biermann, 38, filed for divorce from the former TV celebrity a second time in August. The former Atlanta Falcons player claimed his spouse had a gambling issue in the first divorce documents. He said their family was “financially devastated” at the time due to Zolciak’s addiction. According to reports, she was “concerned” about their children’s “safety” and demanded that Biermann submit to a drug test.