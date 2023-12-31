KP CM inaugurates KMU Hazara Region campus

PESHAWAR - In a significant development, Khyber Medical University has unveiled its Hazara Region campus in Abbottabad, poised to commence formal classes next month at the KMU Institute of Health Sciences Hazara.
Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, inaugurated the campus during his recent visit to Abbottabad. The Chief Minister was briefed on the diverse programs offered at the campus, catering to the entire Hazara Region. These programs include undergraduate courses in Allied Health Sciences, Nursing, and Pharmacy, with post-graduation opportunities in fields such as Public Health, Health Research, Epidemiology, and basic medical sciences.
Expressing his enthusiasm, the Chief Minister praised the establishment of the KMU Hazara Campus as a crucial step in advancing medical education within the region. He highlighted that the campus would provide specialized training in various medical specialties to local medical graduates, significantly enhancing their access to quality education.
During the inauguration ceremony, attended by Vice-Chancellor KMU Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, Commissioner Hazara Zaheer Ul Islam, and other officials, the Chief Minister commended KMU’s role in producing well-trained human resources in various medical fields. He expressed confidence that the university would continue its impactful activities.
Following the inauguration, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah engaged with delegations from the Mansehra Bar Association, Abbottabad Bar Association, and Haripur Bar Association to address their concerns. Accompanied by Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheerul Islam, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal, and DPO Abbottabad Umar Tufail, the Chief Minister discussed issues faced by the legal communities in these districts.
In response to the lawyers’ concerns, the Chief Minister agreed in principle to allocate space for the offices of the Abbottabad lawyers’ community and directed the relevant authorities to take necessary steps. The delegation also highlighted the earthquake-affected Mir Pur High School, damaged during the 2005 earthquake. Instructing the authorities of the Communication and Works department, the Chief Minister urged an assessment of reconstruction costs for Mir Pur High School.
Responding to the demand for examination centers in Abbottabad, Swat, and D.I.Khan for civil judge exams by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission from January 16, the Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to take necessary steps. This move aims to facilitate candidates and enable their participation in the exams at the local level