Sunday, December 31, 2023
KP CM inaugurates KMU Hazara Region campus

KP CM inaugurates KMU Hazara Region campus
OUR STAFF REPORT
December 31, 2023
PESHAWAR  -  In a significant development, Khy­ber Medical University has un­veiled its Hazara Region campus in Abbottabad, poised to com­mence formal classes next month at the KMU Institute of Health Sci­ences Hazara. 

Caretaker Chief Minister of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, inaugurated the campus during his recent vis­it to Abbottabad. The Chief Min­ister was briefed on the diverse programs offered at the cam­pus, catering to the entire Haz­ara Region. These programs in­clude undergraduate courses in Allied Health Sciences, Nursing, and Pharmacy, with post-gradu­ation opportunities in fields such as Public Health, Health Research, Epidemiology, and basic medical sciences. 

Expressing his enthusiasm, the Chief Minister praised the estab­lishment of the KMU Hazara Cam­pus as a crucial step in advancing medical education within the re­gion. He highlighted that the cam­pus would provide specialized training in various medical spe­cialties to local medical graduates, significantly enhancing their ac­cess to quality education. 

During the inauguration cere­mony, attended by Vice-Chancel­lor KMU Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, Com­missioner Hazara Zaheer Ul Islam, and other officials, the Chief Min­ister commended KMU’s role in producing well-trained human re­sources in various medical fields. He expressed confidence that the university would continue its im­pactful activities. 

Following the inauguration, Jus­tice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah engaged with delegations from the Mansehra Bar Association, Abbot­tabad Bar Association, and Hari­pur Bar Association to address their concerns. Accompanied by Commissioner Hazara Divi­sion Syed Zaheerul Islam, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal, and DPO Abbottabad Umar Tufail, the Chief Minister dis­cussed issues faced by the legal communities in these districts. 

In response to the lawyers’ con­cerns, the Chief Minister agreed in principle to allocate space for the offices of the Abbottabad law­yers’ community and directed the relevant authorities to take nec­essary steps. The delegation also highlighted the earthquake-af­fected Mir Pur High School, dam­aged during the 2005 earthquake. Instructing the authorities of the Communication and Works de­partment, the Chief Minister urged an assessment of reconstruction costs for Mir Pur High School. 

Responding to the demand for examination centers in Abbot­tabad, Swat, and D.I.Khan for civil judge exams by the Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Public Service Commis­sion from January 16, the Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to take necessary steps. This move aims to facilitate candi­dates and enable their participa­tion in the exams at the local level

