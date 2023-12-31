Man shot dead in Bin Qasim

KARACHI -A man was shot dead in Bin Qasim Town, police said. They added that the victim, 50-year-old Naseem Yar, was gunned down by the firing of unknown suspects over some personal enmity. The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medico-legal formalities. Two wounded by robbers Two men were shot at and wounded by robbers over resistance near Habib Bank bridge in the SITE area. Police said Syed Mazhar Husain, 40, and Salman Ali, 30, were traveling in a car when four suspects, riding two motorbikes, intercepted them near the bridge with the intention of committing a robbery. However, as the victims put up resistance, the muggers opened fire on them. Both men suffered bullet wounds and were shifted to the ASH for treatment. The police added that the suspects had been chasing the men from Nazimabad.