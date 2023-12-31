Massage chairs installed at Islamabad International Airport lounges

LAHORE - The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has installed massage chairs in domestic and international departure lounges for passengers at Islamabad International Airport.
The Chief Operating Officer and Manager of Islamabad International Airport inaugurated these chairs at a ceremony on Saturday.
The initiative is aimed at creating a conducive environment for passengers and ensures a comfortable travel experience, as part of continuous efforts to improve airport services. This initiative also seeks to enhance the aesthetics and appealing ambiance of the lounges at Islamabad International Airport.