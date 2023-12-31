Sunday, December 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Massage chairs installed at Islamabad International Airport lounges

Massage chairs installed at Islamabad International Airport lounges
News Desk
December 31, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has installed massage chairs in domestic and interna­tional departure lounges for passengers at Islam­abad International Airport.

The Chief Operating Officer and Manager of Is­lamabad International Airport inaugurated these chairs at a ceremony on Saturday.

The initiative is aimed at creating a conducive environment for passengers and ensures a com­fortable travel experience, as part of continuous efforts to improve airport services. This initiative also seeks to enhance the aesthetics and appeal­ing ambiance of the lounges at Islamabad Inter­national Airport.

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1703912033.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023