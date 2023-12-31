Massage chairs installed at Islamabad International Airport lounges

LAHORE - The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has installed massage chairs in domestic and interna­tional departure lounges for passengers at Islam­abad International Airport.

The Chief Operating Officer and Manager of Is­lamabad International Airport inaugurated these chairs at a ceremony on Saturday.

The initiative is aimed at creating a conducive environment for passengers and ensures a com­fortable travel experience, as part of continuous efforts to improve airport services. This initiative also seeks to enhance the aesthetics and appeal­ing ambiance of the lounges at Islamabad Inter­national Airport.