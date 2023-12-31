Morocco law reform offers hope for women’s rights

RABAT-Two decades after a landmark but limited revision of Morocco’s family law marked a breakthrough for women, activists hope new reforms will defy Islamist objections and provide greater equality. The reform of the legal code was ordered directly by King Mohammed VI, who is expected to have the final say in any disputes over the new law.

A committee tasked with drafting the changes was formed in September and includes the justice minister as well as judicial and religious figures. By the end of November, the committee had already received proposals from more than 1,000 civil organisations, as well as political parties and official institutions.

Women’s rights advocates in the North African country have given a hopeful welcome to the plans.

Latifa Bouchoua, a member of the Federation of Women’s Rights Leagues (FLDF), said she wanted “a deeper reform (than the last) adapted to the aspirations of new generations who believe in rights and freedoms”.

Activists are demanding equality in inheritance, child custody, and a total ban on child marriage -- none of which they say are guaranteed under the current family code. The most recent reform took place in 2004 and was heralded as a breakthrough at the time. However, campaigners say the changes still failed to provide women with their full rights. That code gave women joint responsibility for their families, which had previously been granted only to men.