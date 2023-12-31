Sunday, December 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Morocco law reform offers hope for women’s rights

Agencies
December 31, 2023
International

RABAT-Two decades after a landmark but limited revision of Morocco’s family law marked a breakthrough for women, activists hope new reforms will defy Islamist objections and provide greater equality. The reform of the legal code was ordered directly by King Mohammed VI, who is expected to have the final say in any disputes over the new law.
A committee tasked with drafting the changes was formed in September and includes the justice minister as well as judicial and religious figures. By the end of November, the committee had already received proposals from more than 1,000 civil organisations, as well as political parties and official institutions.
Women’s rights advocates in the North African country have given a hopeful welcome to the plans.
Latifa Bouchoua, a member of the Federation of Women’s Rights Leagues (FLDF), said she wanted “a deeper reform (than the last) adapted to the aspirations of new generations who believe in rights and freedoms”.
Activists are demanding equality in inheritance, child custody, and a total ban on child marriage -- none of which they say are guaranteed under the current family code. The most recent reform took place in 2004 and was heralded as a breakthrough at the time. However, campaigners say the changes still failed to provide women with their full rights. That code gave women joint responsibility for their families, which had previously been granted only to men.

120th Midshipmen, 28th SSC Parade held at Pakistan Naval Academy

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1703912033.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023