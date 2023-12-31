Naqvi lays foundation-stone of multi-storey apartments

LAHORE - Chief Minister Pun­jab Mohsin Naqvi laid the foundation stone of multi-storey apartments here on Saturday for low-ranked government em­ployees. He was given a briefing about construc­tion of the apartments tower.

Addressing the cere­mony, he announced that four multi-storey apart­ments towers would be built for the government employees and new drainage system would be laid for the Chauburji Staff Colony and security would also be improved.

Mohsin Naqvi said that four office towers would be built in the CBD [Cen­tral Business District], where the government offices would be shifted, in addition to the Civil Secretariat. He said that offices established in the rented buildings would be shifted to the CBD towers, which would save crores of rupees.

Work on the CBD tower would be launched after finalisation of its design. The CM said that resi­dences from grade 11 to grade 14 of the govern­ment employees would be built in the 5-sto­rey tower. A tube-well chamber and a genera­tor room would also be established in the tow­er. Fire-fighting system and alarms would also be specially installed. An underground water tank would also be built and lift would also be in­stalled. Parking of 30 ve­hicles, 40 motorcycles would also be provided in every tower.

Mohsin Naqvi said that six apartments would be built on every floor of the tower. He said it was a duty of the gov­ernment to provide res­idences to all deserving government employees. The plight of Punjab Civ­il Secretariat was highly pathetic earlier, but now it had been transformed all together. The Secre­tariat has been beauti­fied and its credit goes to Chief Secretary Za­hid Akhtar Zaman. Mo­hsin Naqvi said that the old building of P&D was a mega project on which work was ongoing.

A plan had been made to build four apartment towers consisting of six floors for the government employees in Chauburji. The quality of the apart­ments would be excel­lent. He said 700 families of the government em­ployees were already liv­ing at Chauburji quarters and their living condi­tions would be improved.

The additional chief secretary also addressed the ceremony. Provin­cial Minister for Informa­tion Amir Mir, Chief Sec­retary, Secretary C&W, CCPO Lahore, Commis­sioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner and of­ficials concerned were also present.

PUNJAB CM VISITS RAWALPINDI RING ROAD PROJECT

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Saturday conducted a de­tailed visit to the Rawal­pindi Ring Road project to review progress.

He inspected ongoing construction work on the project and the tempo­rary bridge being built at Sawan and appreciated the performance of FWO for doing swift work on the project. The FWO of­ficials briefed the CM on the progress being made on the project.

Mohsin Naqvi, while talking to the media, said that 12 percent work on the Rawalpindi Ring Road project has been completed and two years period was allocated for the completion of this project. Hopefully, the project will be completed by August. The citizens of Islamabad and Rawal­pindi will be greatly ben­efited with the comple­tion of this project.

The 38km long Rawal­pindi Ring Road project had been postponed for a long period of time. The Rawalpindi Ring Road project is likewise Mo­torway project and the Rawalpindi Ring Road project is the biggest project of Punjab. 5 big interchanges will be built on the 38km Ring Road.

Full payment will be paid to the owners for the land acquisition. Not a single rupee will be left unpaid. The ongoing projects in Punjab will be completed before the deadline.

Mohsin Naqvi stat­ed that work on Dado­cha Dam is ongoing and the problem of provision of clean water to the res­idents of Rawalpindi will be resolved with the con­struction of Dadocha Dam.

Commissioner Rawal­pindi has worked with great dedication to re­solve the issue of the pro­vision of water for the residents of Rawalpin­di. Dadocha Dam will be completed in 2 years.

He said, “We are work­ing on an extension pro­ject to resolve traffic problems at the Kachehri Chowk of Rawalpin­di. The hospital issues of Murree have been re­solved on a preferential basis.”

The amount of promo­tions which have been made in every depart­ment including Police in the last 10 months have not been made during the last 10 years. Promo­tion is the right of every official which we have granted. The projects of Rawalpindi are unique in their nature.

The CM apprised that the whole process of holding elections is be­ing taken care by the Election Commission. Wherever any complaint was reported then we took action on our own before the Election Com­mission. The Punjab gov­ernment is providing assistance to hold inde­pendent and transparent elections.

Hopefully, the next government will contin­ue work on the projects exceeding our pace. Mo­hsin Naqvi informed that the Holy Family Hospital is the biggest hospital of Rawalpindi and will be completed by 31st Jan­uary. The already built hospital will become new which was established in 1945. Orders of beds and all basic machinery have been placed.

CM was informed dur­ing the briefing that the utility services are be­ing shifted permanently which were being used in the project. 176 struc­tures have been cleared and the whole land has been handed over to FWO. Construction work of underpasses, bridges and waterways has been started. The machin­ery of the project was not passing through the Sawan bridge and now a temporary bridge has been built.