New Year Honours 2024: Michael Eavis and Jilly Cooper lead list

LONDON- Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis and best-selling writer Jilly Cooper are among those recognised in the 2024 New Year Honours list. Actress Emilia Clarke is named MBE alongside England goalkeeper Mary Earps, while captain Millie Bright and singer Leona Lewis become OBEs. Ex-rugby league players Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield become CBEs for raising awareness of motor neurone disease. Founder of pub chain JD Wetherspoon, Tim Martin, receives a knighthood. Eavis also receives a knighthood and becomes Sir Michael, while Cooper, now Dame Jilly, is given a damehood in the honours list - which recognises the achievements of hundreds of people across the UK. Kevin Sinfield has raised more than £15m since Rob Burrow, his friend and former Leeds Rhinos teammate, was diagnosed with MND in December 2019, aged 37. Sinfield, who completed a seven-day ultra-marathon challenge earlier in December, says receiving the honour is “really special”, but attention should be focussed on Burrow’s courage in fighting the incurable and life-limiting condition. “To open the front door and show the world what it’s like to live with it has been incredible from him,” he says. Sir Michael, 88, who founded the Glastonbury Festival on his Somerset farm in 1970, is awarded a knighthood for services to music and charity. Each festival contributes more than £2m to charity. “We started with 500 people and we’ve finished up with millions wanting to come every year,” he says. “That’s quite extraordinary, isn’t it?” Novelist Dame Jilly is best known for her popular Rutshire Chronicles series, including titles such as Riders and Polo, which detail upper class adultery and scandal