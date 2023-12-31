Nomination papers of PTI’s Asad Qaiser, Shahram Tarakai rejected

SWABI - The nomination papers of two heavyweights of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Asad Qaiser, former Speaker of National Assem­bly, and Shahram Tarakai, former provincial minister, were rejected by their re­spective Returning Officers (ROs) here on Saturday. The ROs of the two national assembly constituencies and provincial assembly constituencies have issued their respective list of ‘va­lidity of nominated can­didates’ on Saturday and names of the PTI leaders were not included, however, it was not mentioned what were the reasons that their names were dropped. Both Asad and Shahram have won elections in the general elections 2013 and elec­tion 2018 and were main candidates of PTI here in the district. Asad was con­testing upcoming elections from NA-19 and PK-50, Swabi-II. The names of 30 candidates, including cen­tral Amir of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rahman were released by Muhammad Ali Shah, Additional Deputy Commis­sioner, (Relief and Human Rights) Swabi, RO of NA-19 and RO for PK-50 and Mr Asad name was not there. Similarly, Shahram Tarakai was contesting the general elections from NA-20, Swa­bi-II, PK-52, Swabi-IV and PK-53 Swabi-V. When RO of NA-20, Engr. Syed Shah Zeb, Additional Deputy Com­missioner, (Finance and Planning) Swabi, ROs for PK-52 and PK-53 issued the final list validity of nomi­nated candidates” Shah­ram’s name was missing. When contacted Ramzan Chaudhary Tarakai House spokesperson said that Shahram nomination pa­pers were rejected. There was a complete silence in PTI camp here and both leaders and workers were shaken. Yousaf Ali, former district general secretary of PTI had challenged the nomination papers of Asad Qaiser and claimed that he was involved in foreign funding case and his nomi­nation papers should be rejected because he is not eligible for contesting elec­tions. Yousaf said that Asad had committed the serious violation of the constitution of Pakistan and violated his oath as Speaker of National Assembly.