“Water and air, the two essential fluids on which all life depends, have become global garbage cans.”

–Jacques-Yves Cousteau

The Dust Bowl, an ecological disaster in the 1930s, devastated the American Great Plains. Severe drought, coupled with poor farming practices, led to the depletion of topsoil, resulting in massive dust storms. These relentless winds whipped the dry earth, creating choking dust clouds that engulfed entire communities. Agriculture collapsed, crops failed, and livelihoods were shattered, forcing hundreds of thousands to abandon their farms in search of survival. The impact was staggering, causing economic turmoil, food scarcity, and severe health issues due to dust inhalation. President Roosevelt’s New Deal initiatives and soil conservation programs aimed to mitigate the crisis, highlighting the dire need for sustainable land management practices.