Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker announces split from husband

LOS ANGELES - Meadow Walker and her husband Louis Thornton-Allan have separated. They married in October 2021. Walker announced their split on Instagram in a statement Saturday. “After three wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate,” the statement read. “This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy.” The message concluded with, “We maintain mutual love and respect for one another, and will continue to support each other.” Walker and Thornton- Allan married in 2021 in the Dominican Republic, in a ceremony attended by Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster. Diesel walked her down the aisle. Walker is the daughter of late actor Paul Walker, who starred in the “Fast & Furious” franchise alongside both Brewster and Diesel. Paul Walker died in a car accident on Nov. 30, 2013. On what would have been his 50th birthday this year, Walker wrote of her dad on social media, “Happy birthday to my guardian angel. Thank you for your love, guidance, friendship, sunshine and for raising me to see all of the beauty in the world.” “You are the most kind, humble, generous and caring soul I know,” she added. “You taught me at a young age to always treat everyone with respect, to do good and to take care of our planet. I love you and miss you every day.”