PHF on brink of int’l ban amid leadership controversy

LAHORE -The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) finds itself embroiled in a contentious dispute, raising the specter of an international ban on Pakistan hockey. Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, representing the Caretaker Prime Minister, has legally challenged the appointment of the ad-hoc PHF President in the High Court. This legal maneuver has triggered the potential imposition of an international ban on the federation, casting doubt on the participation of the Pakistan hockey team in the Paris Olympics qualifier. The ongoing power struggle for the top position within the PHF between Tariq Bugti and Khalid Khokhar significantly increases the likelihood of a ban on the national team. With the Paris Olympics Qualifiers set to commence in Muscat, Oman, from January 15, the team’s departure on January 12 is now clouded with uncertainty. Tariq Bugti, the newly appointed PHF President, is steering the federation amid controversy, as his nomination lacks the endorsement of the IHF. On the opposing front, Khalid Khokhar, refusing to step down, contends that, constitutionally, he remains the PHF president, dismissing Tariq Bugti’s legitimacy. Khalid Khokhar has taken legal action by challenging Tariq Bugti’s nomination in the Islamabad High Court. In a bid to assert his authority, he has convened a meeting of the PHF Congress in Lahore today (Sunday). Tariq Bugti has reshaped the PHF by replacing the selection committee and team management previously associated with Khalid Khokhar. Bugti has further escalated tensions by accusing Khokhar, Akhtar Rasool, Qasim Zia, along with former secretary Shahbaz Sr, Asif Bajwa, and Rana Mujahid, of financial irregularities. Bugti has recommended placing their names on the ECL.