Sunday, December 31, 2023
PHF on brink of int’l ban amid leadership controversy

STAFF REPORT
December 31, 2023
Sports

LAHORE -The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) finds itself embroiled in a contentious dispute, raising the specter of an in­ternational ban on Pakistan hockey. Brig (R) Khalid Saj­jad Khokhar, representing the Caretaker Prime Minister, has legally challenged the ap­pointment of the ad-hoc PHF President in the High Court. This legal maneuver has trig­gered the potential imposition of an international ban on the federation, casting doubt on the participation of the Paki­stan hockey team in the Paris Olympics qualifier. The on­going power struggle for the top position within the PHF between Tariq Bugti and Kha­lid Khokhar significantly in­creases the likelihood of a ban on the national team. With the Paris Olympics Qualifiers set to commence in Muscat, Oman, from January 15, the team’s departure on January 12 is now clouded with uncer­tainty. Tariq Bugti, the newly appointed PHF President, is steering the federation amid controversy, as his nomina­tion lacks the endorsement of the IHF. On the opposing front, Khalid Khokhar, refusing to step down, contends that, constitutionally, he remains the PHF president, dismiss­ing Tariq Bugti’s legitimacy. Khalid Khokhar has taken legal action by challenging Tariq Bugti’s nomination in the Islamabad High Court. In a bid to assert his authority, he has convened a meeting of the PHF Congress in Lahore to­day (Sunday). Tariq Bugti has reshaped the PHF by replac­ing the selection committee and team management previ­ously associated with Khalid Khokhar. Bugti has further escalated tensions by accus­ing Khokhar, Akhtar Rasool, Qasim Zia, along with former secretary Shahbaz Sr, Asif Bajwa, and Rana Mujahid, of financial irregularities. Bugti has recommended placing their names on the ECL.

120th Midshipmen, 28th SSC Parade held at Pakistan Naval Academy

