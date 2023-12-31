PHF on brink of int’l ban amid leadership controversy

LAHORE -The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) finds itself embroiled in a contentious dispute, raising the specter of an in­ternational ban on Pakistan hockey. Brig (R) Khalid Saj­jad Khokhar, representing the Caretaker Prime Minister, has legally challenged the ap­pointment of the ad-hoc PHF President in the High Court. This legal maneuver has trig­gered the potential imposition of an international ban on the federation, casting doubt on the participation of the Paki­stan hockey team in the Paris Olympics qualifier. The on­going power struggle for the top position within the PHF between Tariq Bugti and Kha­lid Khokhar significantly in­creases the likelihood of a ban on the national team. With the Paris Olympics Qualifiers set to commence in Muscat, Oman, from January 15, the team’s departure on January 12 is now clouded with uncer­tainty. Tariq Bugti, the newly appointed PHF President, is steering the federation amid controversy, as his nomina­tion lacks the endorsement of the IHF. On the opposing front, Khalid Khokhar, refusing to step down, contends that, constitutionally, he remains the PHF president, dismiss­ing Tariq Bugti’s legitimacy. Khalid Khokhar has taken legal action by challenging Tariq Bugti’s nomination in the Islamabad High Court. In a bid to assert his authority, he has convened a meeting of the PHF Congress in Lahore to­day (Sunday). Tariq Bugti has reshaped the PHF by replac­ing the selection committee and team management previ­ously associated with Khalid Khokhar. Bugti has further escalated tensions by accus­ing Khokhar, Akhtar Rasool, Qasim Zia, along with former secretary Shahbaz Sr, Asif Bajwa, and Rana Mujahid, of financial irregularities. Bugti has recommended placing their names on the ECL.