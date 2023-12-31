Sunday, December 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PML-N board interviews candidates from Lahore division

PML-N board interviews candidates from Lahore division
Agencies
December 31, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliamentary Board on Saturday held interviews of candidates from Lahore division. PML-N Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Presi­dent Shehbaz Sharif presided over the meeting of the parliamentary board. In a meeting held on December 27, interviews of candidates for two na­tional and four provincial constituen­cies of Lahore division were held. In Saturday’s meeting, candidates for 12 national and 26 provincial con­stituencies of Lahore division were interviewed. In next meetings of the board matters pertaining to award­ing of tickets would be finalised. PML-N leaders including Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz, Sen­ator Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah and others attended the meeting.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1703912033.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023