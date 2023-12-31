PML-N board interviews candidates from Lahore division

LAHORE - The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliamentary Board on Saturday held interviews of candidates from Lahore division. PML-N Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Presi­dent Shehbaz Sharif presided over the meeting of the parliamentary board. In a meeting held on December 27, interviews of candidates for two na­tional and four provincial constituen­cies of Lahore division were held. In Saturday’s meeting, candidates for 12 national and 26 provincial con­stituencies of Lahore division were interviewed. In next meetings of the board matters pertaining to award­ing of tickets would be finalised. PML-N leaders including Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz, Sen­ator Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah and others attended the meeting.