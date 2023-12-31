SIALKOT - The Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GE­PCO) has issued a power shutdown notice due to the repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to a press release issued by the SDO Construction Sialkot, the power supply from Guna, Badiana Express, Wario, Langray-wali, Oora, Gopalpur, Rasulpur, Islamabad, Nizamabad, Neikapura, Vision feeders on January (3,10,17,24,31), Butter, Malik Shah Wali, Chand Chowk, Industrial-1 feeders on January (7,14,21,28), Chaprar, Bajwat-1, Siran feeders on January (1,4,8,11,15,18,22,25,29), Ladhar, Addha, Kot Mana, Industrial-3, Ghoenki feeders on January (4,11), Mandi, Sambrial, Darul Islam, Airport, Dhana Wali feeders on January (2,6,9,13) and Badokey, Malkhanwala, Bhopalwala feeders on Janu­ary (2,6,9,13,16,20,23,27,30) will remain sus­pended from 9:00am to 2:00pm.