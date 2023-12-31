PPP leader calls for free, fair elections

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Pakistan People’s Par­ty (PPP) Central Infor­mation Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized equal electoral campaign opportunities for all po­litical parties in the up­coming general elections of 2024.

Addressing a press conference at Kun­di Model Farms, Kundi stressed the need for le­gal action against those involved in the May 9 in­cident. He urged steer­ing clear of illegal actions and arrests of politi­cal leaders and workers from any party.

Recalling past events, Kundi highlighted that during instances of il­legal actions against PPP leaders, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi neither raised his voice nor condemned these actions. He reiter­ated PPP’s stance against illegal actions towards any political figure and emphasized the need for reforms.

Kundi underlined the shared opposition faced by PPP and PTI in Dera Ismail Khan for the up­coming elections. He urged the unity of work­ers from both parties to collectively defeat their opponent.

Insisting on transpar­ent and peaceful elec­tions as per schedule, Kundi discouraged using weather conditions or the law and order situa­tion as excuses for elec­tion delays.

Regarding the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), he mentioned the program’s positive im­pact on 200,000 people in Dera Ismail Khan, as­suring that more deserv­ing individuals would benefit if PPP regained power. When asked about PPP’s ticket for the PK-113 constituen­cy, Kundi assured that all tickets would be con­firmed shortly. He high­lighted PPP’s strong can­didate presence for each constituency in Dera Is­mail Khan, all set to con­test elections under the party’s symbol.

During the event, sev­eral local leaders from PTI, including three for­mer Nazims — Malik Iqbal Bum, Sheikh Ak­mal, and Malik Anwar Mekan — along with two former council­lors named Irfan Baloch and Waheed, joined PPP. Kundi warmly welcomed them to the party.