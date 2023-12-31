PPP leader calls for free, fair elections

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized equal electoral campaign opportunities for all political parties in the upcoming general elections of 2024.
Addressing a press conference at Kundi Model Farms, Kundi stressed the need for legal action against those involved in the May 9 incident. He urged steering clear of illegal actions and arrests of political leaders and workers from any party.
Recalling past events, Kundi highlighted that during instances of illegal actions against PPP leaders, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi neither raised his voice nor condemned these actions. He reiterated PPP’s stance against illegal actions towards any political figure and emphasized the need for reforms.
Kundi underlined the shared opposition faced by PPP and PTI in Dera Ismail Khan for the upcoming elections. He urged the unity of workers from both parties to collectively defeat their opponent.
Insisting on transparent and peaceful elections as per schedule, Kundi discouraged using weather conditions or the law and order situation as excuses for election delays.
Regarding the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), he mentioned the program’s positive impact on 200,000 people in Dera Ismail Khan, assuring that more deserving individuals would benefit if PPP regained power. When asked about PPP’s ticket for the PK-113 constituency, Kundi assured that all tickets would be confirmed shortly. He highlighted PPP’s strong candidate presence for each constituency in Dera Ismail Khan, all set to contest elections under the party’s symbol.
During the event, several local leaders from PTI, including three former Nazims — Malik Iqbal Bum, Sheikh Akmal, and Malik Anwar Mekan — along with two former councillors named Irfan Baloch and Waheed, joined PPP. Kundi warmly welcomed them to the party.