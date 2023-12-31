PPP voice of poor labourer, farmers: Gilani

MULTAN - Central leader Pakistan People’s Party Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that the PPP was the voice of the poor, labourers, and farmers. In a statement issued here, Gilani remarked that PPP always worked for the betterment of the downtrodden segments of society. He added that PPP leadership started the election campaign from Garhi Shaho. About the Election Campaign in Punjab, Gilani observed that it would be­gin soon. He stated that the poor reposed confidence in the policies of the Pakistan People Party. The PPP would not disap­point the people if voted to power, he cat­egorically remarked.

SURGE IN WOMEN’S PARTICIPATION IN ELECTIONS-2024 FROM SOUTH PUNJAB SIGNALS POSITIVE CHANGE

The traditionally considered backward region of South Punjab is witnessing a re­markable shift in the political landscape, with an unprecedented surge in women’s participation as 20 women are contesting open seats in the 2024 general election. In a noteworthy development leading up to the general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024, the active participation of women is considered a commendable and historic milestone for the region.

This marks the first time in South Pun­jab’s electoral history that such a sub­stantial number of women have actively engaged in the political process, demon­strating a desire to contribute meaning­fully to public service.

Their candidacy extends across both national and provincial assembly seats, reflecting a diverse and dynamic rep­resentation. Out of the six National As­sembly seats and twelve Provincial As­sembly seats, women candidates have submitted their papers for five National Assembly seats and nine Provincial As­sembly seats, further underscoring their commitment to shaping the future of the region. Among the notable women con­tenders for National Assembly seats are Aneela Iftikhar, Makkaya Bibi (NA 148), Dr Robeena Akhtar (NA 149), Mehr Bano Qureshi (NA 150), and Naghma Mushtaq (NA 153). Simultaneously, an inspiring ar­ray of women candidates, including Ayes­ha Siddiqa, Naeem un Nisa, Saira Ali, Qur­ban Fatima, Shazia Begum, Shumaila Ejaz Shah, Farzana Salman, Syed Zulihuma, Syed Qurat ul Ain, Madeeha Rehman, Sa­been Gul, Naghma Mushtaq, and Kalsoom Naaz, are vying for various constituencies in the Punjab Assembly.

This significant uptick in women’s participation not only breaks traditional barriers but also marks a positive step towards inclusivity and gender equality in the political sphere. The diverse back­grounds and expertise of these women candidates promise a more holistic rep­resentation that aligns with the varied needs and aspirations of South Punjab’s populace, said political analyst Riaz Ahmed. “As the region eagerly awaits the upcoming general elections, the emer­gence of these courageous women candi­dates serves as an inspiring narrative of change and progress, signalling a trans­formative era for South Punjab’s political landscape. Their collective commitment to public service and representation re­flects a hopeful shift towards a more in­clusive and diverse governance paradigm, setting the stage for a brighter future in the region,” Riaz concludes.