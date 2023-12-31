Presence of Shirazi Group to make victory easy For PPP during 2024 general elections in Sujawal

Since 2018 PPP is relying on the shoulders of the Shirazi family for their political stability and fruitful results during general as well as local body elections in Sujawal district.

Veteran allies of PPP in Sujawal including Arbab Wazir Memon of Daro city, Altaf Khuwaja and his brother Aijaz Khuwaja of Mirpur Bathoro, former deputy speaker Sindh Assembly Rehana Laghari as well as Heer Suho do not have the political capacity to lock horns with the influential Shirazi family.

The reason behind their robust political stature in the district is their deep-rooted affiliation with common folk of the districts as compared to their other political rivals, mainly Arbabs of Daro city.

Memon is a scattered community in the district but their political support is divided that led to political down-fall Arbab Wazir Memon, a seasoned PPP leader and once most trusted person of Benazir Bhutto. Rehana Laghari pitched her cousin Parven Laghari on PPP ticket against Shah Hussain Shah Shirazi who was contesting election independently during 2013 General for PS 86 Sujawal election but Parven lost it by a narrower margin of just 500 votes.

PPP gave a tough time to the candidates of the Shirazi-Malkani panel during 2013 General elections but never came up again with the idea of challenging Shirazis. According to local political analysts of the district, Shirazis are experts at “playing the right card at the right time” while their rivals lack effective strategies especially during elections.

The Malkanis of Raj-Malik a locality of Taluka Jati of district Sujawal have been managing to secure a provincial assembly seat since 1988, and are backed by the voters of their community that makes almost 60% votes of total constituency and it is hard to disrupt their voters following communal ties and influence of former MPA Muhammad Ali Malkani within the community.

In past Malkanis have contested elections in collusion with Shirazis against Pakistan Peoples Party but since 2018 they are also an integral part of PPP.

During the past decades despite Shirazis being in power Sujawal has never witnessed significant development, but once again people are looking at them with high hopes. Political scenario of Sujawal would become interesting if PPP goes with minus-Shirazi formula during upcoming general elections.