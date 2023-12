ISLAMABAD - The funeral prayer for the eminent Kashmiri lead­er, Professor Nazir Ahmad Shawl, was offered on Sat­urday at Jamia Masjid in Hounslow, a suburb of Lon­don. The Pakistan High Commission in London also offered the funeral prayer. The Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora paid homage to the extraordinary efforts of Pro­fessor Nazir Shawl in raising his voice against the Indi­an oppression in Indian Il­legally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.