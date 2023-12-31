Pronoun prowess

I am addressing a critical issue affecting individuals in our society: misgendering. In Pakistan, microaggressions like misgendering have significant impact. Many wrongly perceive the transgender community as a Western concept, perpetuating this misconception to their children. Misgendering is often used as an insult, treating being transgender as a source of humiliation. As allies, our duty is to create a safe space for everyone in every conversation. This extends beyond those visibly trans or non-binary. Mitigating misgendering is simple; always introduce yourself with your pronouns and display them in emails, social media, and professional settings. Consider using pronoun buttons at social events, akin to name tags.
In essence, mutual respect should be upheld, recognizing everyone’s right to choose their pronouns. It is the responsibility of those around them to use the correct pronouns.
MADIHA FARHAT,
Rawalpindi.