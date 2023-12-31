Sunday, December 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pronoun prowess

December 31, 2023
Opinions, Letters

I am addressing a critical issue affecting individuals in our so­ciety: misgendering. In Pakistan, microaggressions like misgen­dering have significant impact. Many wrongly perceive the trans­gender community as a Western concept, perpetuating this mis­conception to their children. Mis­gendering is often used as an in­sult, treating being transgender as a source of humiliation. As al­lies, our duty is to create a safe space for everyone in every con­versation. This extends beyond those visibly trans or non-binary. Mitigating misgendering is sim­ple; always introduce yourself with your pronouns and display them in emails, social media, and professional settings. Consider using pronoun buttons at social events, akin to name tags.

In essence, mutual respect should be upheld, recognizing everyone’s right to choose their pronouns. It is the responsibility of those around them to use the correct pronouns.

120th Midshipmen, 28th SSC Parade held at Pakistan Naval Academy

MADIHA FARHAT,

Rawalpindi.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1703912033.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023