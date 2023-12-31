Pronoun prowess

I am addressing a critical issue affecting individuals in our so­ciety: misgendering. In Pakistan, microaggressions like misgen­dering have significant impact. Many wrongly perceive the trans­gender community as a Western concept, perpetuating this mis­conception to their children. Mis­gendering is often used as an in­sult, treating being transgender as a source of humiliation. As al­lies, our duty is to create a safe space for everyone in every con­versation. This extends beyond those visibly trans or non-binary. Mitigating misgendering is sim­ple; always introduce yourself with your pronouns and display them in emails, social media, and professional settings. Consider using pronoun buttons at social events, akin to name tags.

In essence, mutual respect should be upheld, recognizing everyone’s right to choose their pronouns. It is the responsibility of those around them to use the correct pronouns.

MADIHA FARHAT,

Rawalpindi.