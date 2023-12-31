Protesters block Northern bypass after killing of boy in anti-encroachment drive

KARACHI -Protesters carrying the coffin of a boy killed during an anti-encroachment drive in Gulshan-i-Maymar on Thursday blocked the Northern Bypass. They said the boy was shot dead while another critically wounded by police when an anti-encroachment drive launched by the Malir Development Authority (MDA) and Anti-Encroachment Cell (AEC) of the Sindh government turned violent. The law enforcers denied the protesters’ claim. Gulshan-i-Maymar SHO Waqar Kaiser said the MDA and AEC had launched an operation against illegal occupation of government land in Sector-24 and Sector-19 of Taiser Town. The police provided back-up and announcements were made asking ‘land grabbers’ to vacate the official land, but they did not give any heed to the warning. The SHO claimed one ‘land grabber’, Ahmed Shah Kazmi, backed by his supports attacked the police with stones when the West police launched an operation to demolish the encroachments. Initially the police managed to vacate some land, but they attacked the police vehicles with stones.