PTI-P to form next government in KP, claims Khattak

SWABI - Pervez Khattak, central chairman of Pakistan Teh­reek-i-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) said on Sat­urday that his party which was established after his quitting the Imran Khan Niazi’s caravan said that his party will form next government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and they were fully prepared for the upcoming general elections, which is scheduled to be held on February 8. He was addressing a public meeting held at Malik Abad, Tehsil Razaar, the first ever power show of PTI-P in the district which was also aimed to launch the election campaign, luring the voters to their party while exposing the lead­ers of other political parties, especially PTI who they said had ruled the province for nearly two constitutional terms but failed to deliver and meet the people expectations attached with them.

The public meeting has attracted numerous num­ber of people as claimed by PTI-P leaders. Former Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and other speak­ers claimed that they were in minds and hearts of the people and enjoy a strong position among the masses. Khattak said that Imran Khan’s party had ruled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for nearly a decade but its leaders have failed to fulfill the pledges made with the people and once they got vote then it was difficult to see them, however now coming back to the voters but the voters should be very careful to avoid from misguiding and misleading.

He said that political parties’ leaders have made various promises during the election campaign but once they got elected they failed to deliver. He came down heavily on the religious parties, saying that they had taken votes on the people on name of Islam but actually they ran campaign for reaching to Islamabad. ‘Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has never raised slogans or campaigned for establishing a true Islamic Welfare State in Islamabad,’ he said. ‘If I was not chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa no one can reconstruct and widened your road leads to Mardan from Swabi,’ he said.

Pervez Khattak also said that he knew how to cre­ate funds and how talked with Asian Development Bank (ADB) and other organisations and agencies, he said, adding that when he was chief minister and Mahmood Khan was enjoying the same slot they worked for progress and prosperity of the people. He said that the network of roads spread by him in district Swabi and other regions of the Khyber Pak­htunkhwa. He said that none of the provincial gov­ernments had erected the Motorway and it was he who built the Swat Motorway. He said that now actu­ally he wanted to strengthen the institutions which is very vital for making democracy cogent. During his chief ministership, the young educated people were recruited on merits, he said, adding that only education could change destiny of the nations.

He lamented that why the Sehat Card had been stopped and people are no longer have free medical treatment. ‘The day on which I once again gain pow­er in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the Sehat Card will be restored,’ he said. ‘I want to correct the government system and downtrodden will be helped with com­plete determination.’ He said that police is for help­ing the people and they were not allowed to take bribe from the people. ‘I removed the name of cor­ruption from the police and they served the people. Once again I wanted to change the system,’ he said. ‘I will introduce reforms for the benefits of the people and the institutions should deliver and work accord­ing to wishes of the people,’ he said. ‘I know how to serve the people, how to achieve economic develop­ment and how make your dream true,’ he said.