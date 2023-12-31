PTI will not retreat from electoral field despite ‘state terrorism’; Raoof Hassan

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secre­tary Raoof Hasan on Saturday strongly criticized the rejection of the nomination papers of PTI candidates by the state appara­tus on flimsy grounds, demand­ing the Supreme Court (SC) to take notice of the situation to frustrate the nefarious plan of the state apparatus to manipu­late the elections. Strongly re­acting to the rejection of PTI candidates’ nomination papers, PTI Central Information Secre­tary termed the worst interfer­ence in election process by state machinery as an open state ter­rorism. He said that with the way state apparatus, led by a disgraceful ECP and CEC, has first obstructed the submission of papers and then manoeuvred to have the nomination papers of PTI candidates rejected on fake and flimsy grounds speaks volumes of the fraudulent elec­tions that we are headed for. PTI Central Information Secretary lamented that the entire world was watching the scene of mur­der of democracy at the hands of the state machinery in Paki­stan. He revealed that all brutal and fascist tactics of abuse use of power were used against PTI but the shameful ECP was enjoy­ing sweet slumber. PTI Central Information Secretary said that the state resorted to use every tactic of coercion, including ha­rassment, intimidation, and ab­duction to debar PTI candidates from filing their nomination pa­pers, adding that the ROs were busy in rejecting their nomina­tion papers on flimsy grounds to pay the way for the gang of criminal to take the rein of the country. Raoof Hasan contented that this rendered the entire electoral process questionable, thus liable to be challenged be­fore appropriate forums, includ­ing the courts of the country. “Besides delaying the holding of elections, the plan re-estab­lishes the sinister agenda of the power-wielders to keep PTI out of the parliament and pave the way for the gang of criminals to take over to unleash a reign of loot and plunder upon the coun­try,” he maintained.

PTI Central Information Secre­tary was of the view that but do as they may, such a process will lack legitimacy and be summarily rejected in the court of the peo­ple. This may also lead to onset of violence. He made it clear that PTI would not retreat from the electoral field come what may, adding that depriving the people of their basic constitutional right to vote was a nefarious plan to plunge the country into the worst chaos and internal strife.