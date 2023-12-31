Sunday, December 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab CM opens Baitul Maal portal

APP
December 31, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Caretaker Chief Minis­ter Punjab Mohsin Naqvi formally inaugurated the Baitul Maal Portal/App to disburse stipends and assistance amounts. 

Addressing the inau­gural ceremony, the CM said that Baitul Maal De­partment has been put on the road to innova­tion after 32 years. He said that deserving and needy will be provid­ed assistance with ease through the Baitul Maal Portal/App.

Transparency will be ensured during the pay­ment to needy through the app. aimed at pro­moting database and paperless working. An application can be sub­mitted for acquiring fi­nancial assistance and stipends through the app.

Mohsin Naqvi said that acquisition of education­al stipends and marriage grants can also be ap­plied through app. and the needy can also be up­loaded their applications for getting their medical treatment.

Aijaz Chohan announces completion of general elections preparations

Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Baitul Maal Dr Javed Akram stated that the as­sistance mechanism will also be made online for the treatment of patients in the hospital.

CM was briefed that committee will under­take action on applying by the applicant and af­ter verification from the concerned district.

The applicant will be given payment through the UBL Omni according to the disbursement of available funds.

Chief Secretary, Secre­taries of Social Welfare and Baitul Maal, Law, Information, Chairman PITB, Ameen Baitul Maal Punjab, DG PITB and of­ficials concerned partici­pated in the ceremony.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1703972241.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023