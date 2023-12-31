Punjab CM opens Baitul Maal portal

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minis­ter Punjab Mohsin Naqvi formally inaugurated the Baitul Maal Portal/App to disburse stipends and assistance amounts.

Addressing the inau­gural ceremony, the CM said that Baitul Maal De­partment has been put on the road to innova­tion after 32 years. He said that deserving and needy will be provid­ed assistance with ease through the Baitul Maal Portal/App.

Transparency will be ensured during the pay­ment to needy through the app. aimed at pro­moting database and paperless working. An application can be sub­mitted for acquiring fi­nancial assistance and stipends through the app.

Mohsin Naqvi said that acquisition of education­al stipends and marriage grants can also be ap­plied through app. and the needy can also be up­loaded their applications for getting their medical treatment.

Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Baitul Maal Dr Javed Akram stated that the as­sistance mechanism will also be made online for the treatment of patients in the hospital.

CM was briefed that committee will under­take action on applying by the applicant and af­ter verification from the concerned district.

The applicant will be given payment through the UBL Omni according to the disbursement of available funds.

Chief Secretary, Secre­taries of Social Welfare and Baitul Maal, Law, Information, Chairman PITB, Ameen Baitul Maal Punjab, DG PITB and of­ficials concerned partici­pated in the ceremony.