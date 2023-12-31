Revamping project of govt hospitals being monitored on daily basis: Minister

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Prof Dr. Javed Akram has said that the ongoing revamping project in government hospi­tals across the province was being monitored on a daily basis. Speaking during his visit to the Chil­dren’s Hospital Lahore on Saturday, hee said that under the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, the ongoing construction project in the hospital was being reviewed. Dr Javed Akram said that there was not even one percent delay in the ongoing construction project in the hospital. The revamping work was going on successfully in more than one hundred government hospitals of Punjab, he added. He said that Children’s Hospital administration, XEN and all contractors had been directed to complete the ongoing construction work in the hospital at all costs on time. Patients at the hospital told the provincial minister that they were satisfied with the treatment facilities in the hospital. The minister inquired about medical facilities provided to the patients and expressed his satisfaction. On this occasion, Children’s Hos­pital MD Professor Dr. Tipu Sultan gave a briefing to the minister