Risks of E-Cigarettes

E-cigarettes are gaining pop­ularity, particularly among young people. They are readi­ly available in stores, but here’s the catch – not many countries have regulations governing them. Surprisingly, 34 countries have banned them, 88 don’t have an age limit for purchasing them, and 74 don’t enforce any rules.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreye­sus from the World Health Orga­nization (WHO) is concerned. He emphasises that kids are getting hooked on e-cigarettes early and might end up addicted to nicotine. The appeal of e-cigarettes, espe­cially with social media showcas­ing flavours through cartoons and fancy designs, attracts them.

However, it’s not just about look­ing cool. E-cigarettes with nico­tine pose serious risks. They gen­erate harmful substances that can lead to cancer and adversely affect the heart and lungs. Moreover, us­ing e-cigarettes can interfere with the brains and learning abilities of young people.

Consider the numbers – kids aged 13-15 are using e-cigarettes more than adults in some places. In Canada, more 16-19-year-olds have started using them, and in England, the usage has tripled in the last three years.

Here’s the real issue: using e-cig­arettes as a teenager often leads to smoking regular cigarettes lat­er on. Thus, we need to address this issue promptly. Countries must establish strict regulations against e-cigarettes, banning them and curbing the allure of cool ad­vertisements. It is essential for ev­eryone in authority to collaborate and work together to safeguard young people from the risks asso­ciated with e-cigarettes.

ABDUL QADIR,

Turbat.