Risks of E-Cigarettes

E-cigarettes are gaining popularity, particularly among young people. They are readily available in stores, but here’s the catch – not many countries have regulations governing them. Surprisingly, 34 countries have banned them, 88 don’t have an age limit for purchasing them, and 74 don’t enforce any rules.
Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus from the World Health Organization (WHO) is concerned. He emphasises that kids are getting hooked on e-cigarettes early and might end up addicted to nicotine. The appeal of e-cigarettes, especially with social media showcasing flavours through cartoons and fancy designs, attracts them.
However, it’s not just about looking cool. E-cigarettes with nicotine pose serious risks. They generate harmful substances that can lead to cancer and adversely affect the heart and lungs. Moreover, using e-cigarettes can interfere with the brains and learning abilities of young people.
Consider the numbers – kids aged 13-15 are using e-cigarettes more than adults in some places. In Canada, more 16-19-year-olds have started using them, and in England, the usage has tripled in the last three years.
Here’s the real issue: using e-cigarettes as a teenager often leads to smoking regular cigarettes later on. Thus, we need to address this issue promptly. Countries must establish strict regulations against e-cigarettes, banning them and curbing the allure of cool advertisements. It is essential for everyone in authority to collaborate and work together to safeguard young people from the risks associated with e-cigarettes.
ABDUL QADIR,
Turbat.