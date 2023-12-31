Sunday, December 31, 2023
ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in Hyderabad as validly nominated

APP
December 31, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-The Returning Officers of the 9 electoral constituencies in Hyderabad for the February 8, 2024, general elections have declared some 414 candidates as validly nominated, rejecting the forms of 138 others. According to the lists of the validly nominated candidates which were issued here on Saturday, some 114 nomination forms had been accepted for the 3 constituencies of the National Assembly and 300 forms for the 6 constituencies of the Sindh Assembly.
As many as 30 forms were submitted for NA-218, 65 for NA-219 and 64 for NA-220 out of which 18, 50 and 64, respectively, have been accepted by the ROs Najeeb ur Rehman Jamali, Khalid Mehmood Soomro and Jehngir Amir. Similarly, 42 candidates had submitted the nomination forms for PS-60, 40 for PS-61, 61 for PS-62, 87 for PS-63, 83 for PS-64 and 80 for PS-65. However, The ROs Abdul Wahid, Ahsan Ali, Aziz Ahmed Bhutto, Faraz Ahmed, Mehwish Aijaz and Sahibuz Zaman accepted 28, 31, 48, 59, 71 and 63 forms, respectively.

APP

