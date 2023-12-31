ROs reject nomination papers of Ijaz ul Haq, Raja Basharat, 9 others

RAWALPINDI - The process of scrutiny of nomination papers for general elections scheduled on February 8 has been completed here on Saturday. The Returning Officers (ROs) of different constituencies have rejected the nomination papers of as many as 11 candidates including PTI ex-MPs Muhammad Basharat Raja, his brother Muhammad Nasir Raja, Umer Tanvir Butt, PPP’s Babar Sultan Jadoon and PML (Zia) President Ijaz Ul Haq (son of former military dictator Zia Ul Haq).
In NA 53, the RO have approved the nomination papers of a total of 29 candidates including heavy weight former Minister of Interior and disgruntled leader of PML-N Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Ex-Federal Minister of Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Engineer Qamar Ul Islam of PML-N. From NA 55, the nomination papers of PTI leader Advocate Mehran Ijaz Anwar Chaudhry, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) candidate Amir Mehmood Kiani, PML-N’s Malik Abrar Ahmed have also been accepted by the RO.
Whereas nominations of PML-N’s Muhammad Haneef Abbasi and Barrister Danial Chaudhry along with 33 others including Tariq Mehboob Kiani, PPP Sumaira Gull, Sajjad Akbar Abbasi, Imran Shafique, Sharjeel Mir, Malik Shakil Awan, Sheheryar Riaz, Mian Imran Hayyat and Ambreen Younas Turk have been accepted.
On the other hand, PPP leader Mukhtar Abbas, PML-N leaders Barrister Danial Chaudhry, Sajjad Khan, Sarfraz Afzal, PPP’s Iftikhar Chaudhry and PTI leaders Chaudhry Musaddiq Ghuman and Chaudhry Muhammad Adnan had their nomination papers accepted from NA-57 with no objections raised against them. Similarly, ROs have accepted the nomination papers of 23 candidates from NA-52, 39 from NA-54 and 31 from NA-55. Besides, the nomination papers of PML-N leader and former Chairman Union Council Dhama Syedan Chaudhry Imran Ilyas has been accepted from PP-11 with no objection against him. ROs also received the nomination papers of 44 candidates in PP-10 including PTI leader Advocate Mehran Ijaz Anwar Chaudhry, 37 in PP-14, 44 in PP-15, 36 in PP-16 and 65 in PP-18.