Sunday, December 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SANA Sindh Conference to focus on human development on Jan 07

APP
December 31, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI- The Sindhi Association of North America (SANA) is going to organize a ‘SANA Sindh Conference-2024’ at the Arts Council of Karachi on January 07 (Sunday). The conference is aimed at highlighting the state of human development in Sindh. Different sessions will be arranged to shed light on the topics including the State of human development in Sindh; Women empowerment and human development in Sindh; and Breaking the feudal and tribal barriers in human development. Acting Consul General of the U.S. Consulate Karachi Jimmy Mauldin is scheduled to join the conference as a key speaker on the conference day.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1703912033.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023