Sunday, December 31, 2023
Scrutiny of nomination papers for 2024 elections concludes

Web Desk
11:48 AM | December 31, 2023
National

Scrutiny of the nomination papers filed by candidates for general elections-2024 concluded today [Saturday].   

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be submitted till Wednesday and decisions on these appeals will be made by the tenth of next month.   

The preliminary list of candidates will be displayed on the eleventh of January and candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by January 12.

The electoral symbols will be allotted on the thirteenth of next month and polling for the general elections will be held on February 8.

