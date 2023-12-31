Security forces eliminate five terrorists in Balochistan's Awaran district

As many as five terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) carried out in Mashkai area of Balochistan’s Awaran district by the security forces.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted by the security forces over the reported presence of terrorists in the area.

Five terrorists were eliminated after intense exchange of fire, military’s media wing said.

The terrorists’ hideout was also destroyed while a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was recovered during the operation, the ISPR said.

The sanitisation operation was also being carried out to eliminate the other terrorists in the area.

The ISPR added that the security forces would thwart all the conspiracies of the enemy forces. “They will not allow anyone to sabotage peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” it concluded.