Sunday, December 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Security forces kill 5 terrorists in Mir Ali operation

Security forces kill 5 terrorists in Mir Ali operation
Our Staff Reporter
December 31, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Security forces killed five ter­rorists including a terrorist Commander Rahzaib Khu­ray in an intelligence based operation in Mir Ali, North Waziristan District. Accord­ing to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Satur­day, the killed terrorists re­mained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent civilians.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered during the operation. Locals of the area have appreciated the operation. ISPR said the se­curity forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1703912033.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023