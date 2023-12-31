Security forces kill 5 terrorists in Mir Ali operation

ISLAMABAD - Security forces killed five ter­rorists including a terrorist Commander Rahzaib Khu­ray in an intelligence based operation in Mir Ali, North Waziristan District. Accord­ing to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Satur­day, the killed terrorists re­mained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent civilians.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered during the operation. Locals of the area have appreciated the operation. ISPR said the se­curity forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.