Security forces kill 5 terrorists in Mir Ali operation

ISLAMABAD - Security forces killed five terrorists including a terrorist Commander Rahzaib Khuray in an intelligence based operation in Mir Ali, North Waziristan District. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday, the killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent civilians.
Weapons and ammunition were also recovered during the operation. Locals of the area have appreciated the operation. ISPR said the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.