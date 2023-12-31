Sehrish wins Quaid Day Chess Women’s title

LAHORE-Karachi’s Sehrish won the wom­en’s category title while Lahore’s Aleena Zulfiqar grabbed runner-up spot in Quaid-e-Azam Day Chess Championship played at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Saturday.

Zohaib Hassan Gillani of La­hore emerged winner in open category while the next two po­sitions were taken by Ferman Aziz (Lahore) and Musawir Khan Kaker from Quetta. Rehan Khan Nasir of Quetta won the first po­sition in U-14 category followed by Issam Bashir of Lahore.

President Chess Association of Punjab Dr Naeem Rauf distribut­ed prizes among the top position holders in the Quaid Day Chess Championship in which the competitions were held in five categories - Open, Un­der-14, Women, 55 Plus and Amateur. Earlier, Pun­jab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman inaugurated the event by playing chess with former Asian champion Mahmood Lodhi and other partici­pating players.

Punjab Energy Secretary/President Chess Association Punjab (CAP) Dr Naeem Rauf, DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail and Secretary CAP Raja Gohar Iqbal were also present on this occasion. Top 235 chess players from all over the country partici­pated in the championship held under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab and Chess Asso­ciation Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman said: “Punjab gov­ernment will take all possible measures for the promotion of chess and in this regard suitable measures will be taken to build chess academies at all the re­gional headquarters of the prov­ince. The game of chess keeps mind sharp and active. DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail and Sports Department are striving hard for the development of chess.”