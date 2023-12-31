Shehbaz urges voters to change country’s fate by choosing PML-N on Feb 8

PML-N leader asks people to choose between architect of prosperity and architect of May 9 n Says inflation surged in country due to Imran Khan’s flawed policies.

SHEIKHUPURA - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) president and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday urged the people of Pakistan to choose between those committed to strengthening the na­tion and those who at­tacked their own coun­try on May 9th.

Addressing a public meeting at Farooqabad, the PML-N President said the upcoming elec­tions on February 8th are far from ordinary, urging voters to cast their votes with pas­sion and consideration of the leader’s past achievements.

Addressing the gath­ering, Shehbaz outlined the transformative im­pact his brother and PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif has had on Paki­stan. He highlighted the eradication of power outages, curbing ter­rorism, and address­ing unemployment during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure. He reminisced about the power crisis of 2013, contrasting it with the improved situation under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership.

“This election is no ordinary election. You must come to vote with passion. When you cast your vote, you must see what the leader has done in the past. The people of Pakistan will choose between the architects of May 9th and the ar­chitects of Pakistan’s progress and develop­ment,” the former prime minister remarked.

Shehbaz assured the people that under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership the PML-N would work tire He underlined Nawaz Sharif’s contribu­tions, such as providing laptops to the youth, ensuring free treatment for the poor, and establishing modern hospitals like the Kidney and Liver Transplant In­stitute in Lahore.

The former prime minister urged vot­ers to change the fate of the country by choosing the PML-N on February 8th. He emphasised the abundant resources of Pakistan, irrespective of its financial status, and encouraged the electorate to think about the leader’s past while cast­ing their votes.

The former prime minister told the gathering about the extremely crucial and precarious state of affairs at the time when he came into power saying, “After I became prime minister, inflation did rise, but it was due to Imran Khan’s flawed policies. We, by the grace of Allah, saved Pakistan from bankruptcy with­out caring for politics. I took the reins of running the country at a time when no one was willing to step into that office knowing the disastrous economic situa­tion created by the blunders of the PTI government. But by the grace of God Al­mighty we were able to steer Pakistan clear from the disaster of bankruptcy which would have brought chaos into the lives of every Pakistani”, he said.

The former premier deplored that “it has been like 76 years, but we are still holding a begging bowl. He regretted that the country faced devastation in the past five years, adding that Pakistan was not on good terms with its neigh­bors either as the relations remained on a downward trajectory.

Shehbaz Sharif pledged to establish new universities, offering quality educa­tion to students, and reiterated his com­mitment to saving Pakistan from default, expressing his willingness to sacrifice politics for the country’s sake.

In his impassioned address, Shehbaz called on the people to respond to the events of May 9th through their vote, choosing between progress and regres­sion, development, and devastation. He promised additional laptops for the youth if they voted for Nawaz Sharif, urg­ing voters to stamp the “tiger,” the elec­toral symbol of the PML-N, on the ballot paper. The rally in Farooqabad Sheikh­upura echoed the commitment of the PML-N to lead Pakistan towards a pros­perous and secure future.